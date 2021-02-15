GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Update

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,690,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 64,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of GSX stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -273.33 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.