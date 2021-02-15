Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,761,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

