GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 42,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $428,361.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,983.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,366,476 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,517. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.93. 166,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,590. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

