GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 69,099 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $48,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,831. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

