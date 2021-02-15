GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.92% of AtriCure worth $48,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

ATRC traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

