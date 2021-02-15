GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.93 on Monday, reaching $486.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $487.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

