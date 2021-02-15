GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.73. 40,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

