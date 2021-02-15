GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

LMT stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $337.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

