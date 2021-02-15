Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 585.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

