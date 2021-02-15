Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Quiet Period To End on February 22nd

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HLAHU stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

There is no company description available for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc

