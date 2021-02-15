Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $70.91 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $70.91 million and $1.02 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,416.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.00 or 0.03674879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.66 or 0.00436407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $720.54 or 0.01458090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.19 or 0.00504264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00459358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00331043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 355,259,261 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

