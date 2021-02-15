Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $66.61 million and $1.17 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.96 or 0.03757961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00439754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.55 or 0.01504358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00515344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00466501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00331421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 355,038,484 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

