Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $61.46 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

