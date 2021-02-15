Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 4.8%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 53,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 51,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

