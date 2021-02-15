HARD Protocol Price Tops $1.55 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00268270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00087321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00076884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00427326 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00180954 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars.

