Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $322.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 513186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a market cap of £100.08 million and a P/E ratio of 100.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

