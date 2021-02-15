Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

