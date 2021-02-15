Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

