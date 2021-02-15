Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $324.10

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $324.10 or 0.00677543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $154.10 million and $6.48 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.