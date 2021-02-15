Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $298,394.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 117.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00956152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.74 or 0.05108533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.