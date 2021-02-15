Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $116.62 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Hathor has a total market cap of $116.62 million and $7.39 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 220.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

