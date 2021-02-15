Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 44.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.59 million and $2.59 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.12 or 0.00018584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,079.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.62 or 0.03685073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00435779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.67 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00499183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00459190 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00327582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,536,698 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

