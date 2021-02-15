Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after purchasing an additional 171,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

