Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 55,096 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.27 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

