Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

