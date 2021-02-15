Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

