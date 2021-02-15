Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 310.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.