Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in PayPal by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 50,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,050,000 after acquiring an additional 533,092 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

