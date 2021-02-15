Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 3,217 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

