Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 650 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.99 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.