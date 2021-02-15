Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $347.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

