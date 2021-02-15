Haverford Trust Co. Sells 109,928 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,928 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

