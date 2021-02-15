Haverford Trust Co. Sells 21,528 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $191,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

