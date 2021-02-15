Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.53 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

