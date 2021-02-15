HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVLF opened at $0.79 on Monday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

