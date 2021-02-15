Head-To-Head Comparison: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $914.29 million 14.11 $474.08 million N/A N/A AGNC Investment $693.00 million 12.86 $688.00 million $2.16 7.57

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10 AGNC Investment 0 5 12 0 2.71

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $15.46, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment -17.91% 16.29% 1.62%

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Apartment Income REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

