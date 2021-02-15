Head-To-Head Comparison: Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) versus Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diadexus has a beta of -3.56, suggesting that its share price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Diadexus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diadexus and Xenetic Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diadexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 1,060.88 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Diadexus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenetic Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Diadexus and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diadexus N/A N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diadexus and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diadexus 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Diadexus.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Diadexus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diadexus Company Profile

Diadexus, Inc., a diagnostics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease. Its products include PLAC ELISA Test and the PLAC Activity Test that are designed to provide information on traditional risk factors, such as cholesterol levels to help identify individuals at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The company's PLAC ELISA Test is an aid in predicting risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischemic strokes associated with atherosclerosis; and PLAC Test for Lp-PLA2 (lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2) Activity is used in conjunction with clinical evaluation and patient risk assessment as an aid in predicting risk of CHD in patients with no prior history of cardiovascular events. Its pipeline of proprietary biomarkers comprises proADM, proET-1, and proANP for the treatment of heart failure. The company markets its products to various national and regional clinical reference laboratories and hospitals in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company is based in Poway, California. On June 13, 2016, Diadexus, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

