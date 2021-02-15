Head to Head Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 3.36% 2.02% 0.59%

9F has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.62 -$310.20 million N/A N/A CNFinance $444.17 million 0.54 $77.36 million $1.04 3.34

CNFinance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 9F and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.50%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNFinance beats 9F on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 62 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 8 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 40 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

