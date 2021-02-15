Head to Head Contrast: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Bonanza Creek Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.51 $435.68 million $0.26 21.15 Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.73 $67.07 million $3.24 8.05

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10% Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Galp Energia, SGPS and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

