Head-To-Head Contrast: IR Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IRBS) versus Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

IR Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IRBS) and Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IR Biosciences alerts:

47.0% of Viela Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Viela Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IR Biosciences and Viela Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IR Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Viela Bio N/A -33.97% -31.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IR Biosciences and Viela Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IR Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viela Bio $50.00 million 57.95 -$86.43 million ($7.02) -7.53

IR Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viela Bio.

Volatility and Risk

IR Biosciences has a beta of 19.66, suggesting that its share price is 1,866% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viela Bio has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IR Biosciences and Viela Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IR Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Viela Bio 0 5 2 0 2.29

Viela Bio has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Viela Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viela Bio is more favorable than IR Biosciences.

Summary

Viela Bio beats IR Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IR Biosciences

IR BioSciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc., engages in the research and development of therapies in the areas of pulmonary fibrosis, influenza infection, and radiation-induced Neutropenia. It is involved in the development of Homspera, and its derivates Radilex and Viprovex, for human stem cell stimulation, immune system stimulation and anti-infective activity, vaccine adjuvancy, and wound healing. IR BioSciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases. It is also developing VIB4920 for kidney transplantation rejection and sjÃ¶gren's syndrome; and VIB7734 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Viela Bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize inebilizumab for autoimmune diseases in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IR Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IR Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.