Head-To-Head Contrast: Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 6.79% 7.12% 3.56% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.22 billion 0.63 $139.93 million N/A N/A Ayro $6.08 million 44.04 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats Ayro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment. It also provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. In addition, the company offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. It provides its services under the Telekom brand name. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

