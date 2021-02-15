Head to Head Contrast: SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Yuma Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 30.43% 9.71% 9.71% Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Yuma Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I $6.39 million 0.96 $3.43 million N/A N/A Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yuma Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Yuma Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Yuma Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On October 19, 2020, the voluntary petition of Yuma Energy, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, 2020.

