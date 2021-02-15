Head to Head Contrast: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) vs. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MultiPlan and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waitr 0 1 3 0 2.75

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.93%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $191.68 million 2.29 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -3.44

MultiPlan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A N/A N/A Waitr -118.32% -95.68% -19.67%

Summary

Waitr beats MultiPlan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid. Its customers include national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, auto medical, and dental markets. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

