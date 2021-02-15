Head-To-Head Review: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.82 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Centogene $54.64 million 4.33 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -8.16

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centogene beats American Shared Hospital Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.