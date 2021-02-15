Head-To-Head Review: Puxin (NYSE:NEW) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Puxin and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -2.33% -12.99% -0.98% Bright Scholar Education 4.62% 8.63% 2.72%

Volatility & Risk

Puxin has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and Bright Scholar Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.86 million 1.57 -$74.48 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 1.61 $23.51 million $0.32 19.94

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Puxin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides Web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 446 learning centers, which include 334 K-12 and 112 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, ZMN Education, and Milestone Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 94 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 75,311 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

