Head to Head Survey: Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ) vs. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Nexity Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $817.50 million 4.73 $289.54 million $1.73 13.54 Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Nexity Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexity Financial has a beta of 5.77, indicating that its share price is 477% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Nexity Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nexity Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.01%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Nexity Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Nexity Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 26.02% 12.05% 1.88% Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Nexity Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

Nexity Financial Company Profile

Nexity Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial banking services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. On July 21, 2011, the voluntary petition of Nexity Financial Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 22, 2010.

