Head to Head Survey: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SL Green Realty pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

99.6% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.32% 3.99% 1.69% Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.70 $281.35 million $7.00 9.28 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.96 $372.11 million $5.80 14.87

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 10 1 0 2.09 Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $61.94, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.11%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats SL Green Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

