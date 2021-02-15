Healthcare Services Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

