Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTA opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

