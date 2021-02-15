HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 17,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,052. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

